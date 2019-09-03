Anwar’s aide wanted by police over alleged armed assault case in Ampang

Police today urged Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to turn himself in to assist police investigation over an alleged armed assault incident which took place in Ampang, Selangor last Saturday. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Police today urged Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, to turn himself in to assist police investigation over an alleged armed assault incident which took place in Ampang, Selangor last Saturday.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the incident involving Farhash and 14 others occurred at the Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang around 9pm.

“Following the incident, the police are currently urging one of the suspects known as Farhash Wafa Salvador, 37, to come forward to assist in the investigations,” he said in a statement here.

According to police, the armed assault took place after Farhash had confronted the victim and pushed the latter’s face after both men bumped into one another at the sports complex.

“Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the two and the building management asked both men to leave the area.

“However, when the victim had gone to the motorcycle parking lot of the sports complex, he was set upon by a group of 10 men who attacked him with various weapons,” Fadzil said.

Fadzil said the victim, who was accompanied by three friends at the time, attempted to break the fight but failed.

“The victim was then assaulted with motorcycle helmets, knives and chairs,” he added.

Following the attack, the victim who lodged a police report said he sustained tissue injuries to the hip, various parts of the body and crotch.