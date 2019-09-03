30 international media reps in ‘Summertime In Malaysia’ programme

Programme participants will be divided into three groups with three different destinations comprising Perak/Penang, Terengganu and Sabah to create awareness about preservation and conservation of nature through activities at the islands. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Thirty international media representatives from 11 countries are in Malaysia to participate in a familiarisation programme themed "It’s Summertime in Malaysia-Let’s go to the Beach Visit Malaysia 2020 Edition" from September 2 to 8.

The participants, from Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia, will get a first-hand feel of the attractiveness of the beaches and aquatic experience, as well as other tourism products such as culture, heritage and ecoadventure.

Tourism Malaysia, in a statement today, said the programme is designed as part of efforts to boost the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, which aims to achieve 30 million international tourist arrivals and RM100 billion in tourist receipts.

During the programme, the participants will be divided into three groups with three different destinations comprising Perak/Penang, Terengganu and Sabah to create awareness about preservation and conservation of nature through activities at the islands.

Apart from their designated island and beach destinations, the participants will also have the opportunity to visit several iconic places around Kuala Lumpur such as the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Dataran Merdeka.

They will also travel to other parts of Malaysia such as Putrajaya and Melaka, Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Terengganu, the statement said.

Tourism Malaysia is partnering with organisations like Golden Sands Resort Penang by Shangri-La, KL Hop-On Hop-Off, Penang Global Tourism, Terengganu Tourism Department and Malaysia Airlines for the programme. — Bernama