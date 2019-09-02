Reconcile with Anwar at central leadership meetings, not elsewhere, says PKR sec-gen

K The ruling component party is seen as being beset with internal struggles, resulting in two camps: one siding with Anwar, and the other with his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. — Picture by Hari Anggara UALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said party members who wish to reconcile with their president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should attend the monthly central leadership meetings instead of making overtures elsewhere.

He said that he had already informed all members of the central leadership about attending its meetings, as early as February.

“Early this year I told all those holding positions within the party to make sure to clear their schedules for the meeting held on the last Sunday of every month,” the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the i-Keep Sales Carnival in Pantai Dalam here.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to remarks by PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who told reporters last Saturday about three letters that were sent to Anwar’s office requesting a meeting, to which the latter responded that he was going to go on pilgrimage to Mecca.

The ruling component party is seen as being beset with internal struggles, resulting in two camps: one siding with Anwar, and the other with his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is also the economic affairs minister.

Saifuddin Nasution confirmed that one letter was delivered to Anwar, which the president replied within seven days.

“The letter was then physically handed back to the person who delivered it,” he added.

At first, Saifuddin said there was “no such thing as reconciliation” when asked if efforts to reconcile Anwar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were still ongoing.

“No need to arrange for a separate meeting to meet Datuk Seri Anwar. Just come for the central leadership meetings if you want to pursue reconciliation,” he said.