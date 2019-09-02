Johor exco: Integrated operation to fight Gelang Patah fire ended today

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis and state Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon attend a press conference in Gelang Patah September 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 2 — The integrated operation to put out the forest fire that had raged a total area of 16 hectares along Jalan Tanjung Kupang near Gelang Patah, has ended as of today.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, said the decision was made following the state fire department’s (JBPM) status and achievement in extinguishing 99 per cent of the fire.

He said credit should be given to the department, the many agencies, volunteers and the public who had worked hard to put out the blaze.

However, Tan said the patrolling and monitoring would continue to be carried out by JBPM and the relevant authorities around the area, to curb any open burning activities.

“The Department of Environment has also taken proactive steps by placing the Mobile Environmental Dust Monitoring device to record and gauge air quality at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Adang.

“This measure will directly benefit local schools (including Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Adang next to SMK Tanjung Adang) to monitor the air quality, as the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) starts on September 4 (Wednesday),” he told reporters at a press conference Tanjung Adang Hall, here, today.

Also present were State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman, Dzulkefly Ahmad and Johor JBPM director, Datuk Yahaya Madis.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said he did not rule out the possibility of similar incidents in the area based on factors such as the hot weather and open burning activities carried out by the villagers.

“The surrounding area also has dry vegetation. I advise the public, including the local residents that should they see a fire, they should act immediately to put it out instead of waiting for the fire and rescue fighters to arrive. — Bernama