Defending Umno, DAP man says party should not suffer for sins of its leaders

Lim (centre) said the true path to defeating Umno was not by attacking the party directly but to demonstrate superior governance of the country than what was previously offered under Barisan Nasional.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Pakatan Harapan should prevent Umno from resorting to “dirty politics” but not ban the party over the alleged offences of its leaders, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said today.

Commenting on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks about the continued existence of Umno, the DAP lawmaker also said the ruling coalition should allow Umno to remain in the interest of a healthy democracy.

Lim added that banning Umno would be counterproductive as it would open his party and the Chinese community to accusations that they engineered the Malay nationalist party’s demise.

“Certain groups will also use this de-registration of Umno to play up racial or religious sentiments and as a result, our country will become more divided.

“Instead, the government should get the authorities to investigate the source of funds that Umno leaders are still enjoying despite their party being dogged by allegations of financial impropriety,” he said in a statement.

Umno should also be given time to rectify its issues with the Registrar of Societies, Lim said when asking the regulator to be magnanimous in dealing with the Opposition party.

He added that the true path to defeating Umno was not by attacking the party directly but to demonstrate superior governance of the country than what was previously offered under Barisan Nasional.

“Umno members will automatically leave the party when their living conditions are improved under the PH government.”

Last week, Dr Mahathir questioned why authorities have not acted against Umno over alleged irregularities in the party, contrasting this to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s troubles prior to the general election.