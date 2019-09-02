Cradle Fund CEO murder trial postponed as defence lawyers overstretched with 1MDB case

Samirah Muzaffar, widow of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, attends a court hearing in Putrajaya May 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 2 — The murder case involving Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle Fund) chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan which was set for hearing tomorrow has been postponed to a date yet to be fixed.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Mawarni Halim said the defence earlier applied to the High Court here for the postponement as the lawyers are also involved in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case at Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“The defence also requested for the murder trial to be held on every Friday, and the new dates would be decided soon,” she told Bernama when contacted here today.

On April 11, the High Court here fixed September 3 until September 15 and September 23 until October 4 for the trial. The defence lawyers are Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Muhammad Shafee is representing Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, while Hisyam is the counsel for two boys in the joint charge.

On March 12, Samirah who is also a former senior executive at Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and two teenagers aged 17 and 14 were jointly charged with an Indonesian, Eka Wahyu Lestari who is still at large, with murdering Nazrin, 47.

The three claimed trial to committing the offence at a house at Mutiara Homes near here, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

On March 27, the teens were released on RM50,000 bail each, with eight conditions.

Among others, they are not allowed to stay with family members who are witnesses in the case; they must be at home from 6pm until 6am every day; and they are barred from leaving the country, with their passports impounded by the court.

On May 28, the Federal Court allowed Samirah to be released on RM500,000 bail with two sureties pending trial. — Bernama