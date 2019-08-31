Roaring tour of Labuan to celebrate National Day

Some 300 high-powered motorcycles in a convoy led by MP Datuk Rozman Isli participate in the 20th Borneo Island International Big Bike Festival 2019 (BIIBBF) in conjunction with Merdeka Day, Aug 31, 2019 in Labuan. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Aug 31 — Some 300 high-powered motorcycles with the Jalur Gemilang flag went on a tour of Labuan town and several villages in conjunction with National Day today.

The tour began at the Labuan International Sea Sports Complex and took participants to Jalan Tun Mustapha, Sg Labu, Sg Lada and ended at Desa Tunas Hijau, Kg Sg Miri, covering a distance of more than 20 km.

The Borneo Island International Big Bike Festival convoy was organised by LA Riders led by Datuk Mohd Raffi Ali Hassan.

The convoy, led by Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli, was aimed at cultivating the patriotic spirit among bikers.

The convoy involved bikers from Labuan, Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan.

The tour showed bikers another side of Labuan they probably did not know — the United Nations-recognised sunset view site of Sg Miri Beach.

Stopping off at Desa Tunas Hijau, home to natural trees and wooden merchant houses, the bikers enjoyed the serenity of rural Labuan before riding to the coastal roads that led to remarkable views of the misty sunset. — Bernama