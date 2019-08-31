King again alights from official car to check on accident victim

File picture shows Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arriving at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta August 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — The caring nature of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was again evident today when he got down from his official car to check on the condition of an accident victim, near the intersection of USJ, North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE).

This was shared by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on his social media page at 6pm today.

According to the posting, Sultan Abdullah was then on his way home after attending the ‘Anak-anak Malaysia Walk 2019’ programme at Eco Ardence in Setia Alam here.

The victim, a woman, was reported to have suffered minor injuries when her vehicle skidded and overturned on the right lane of the highway.

His Majesty also ordered his police escort to send the victim to hospital for treatment.

Last June, Sultan Abdullah also assisted an accident victim in Putrajaya while going to a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Istana Melawati. — Bernama