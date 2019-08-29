Rais Hussin: I have been head of Bersatu’s strategy bureau since Day One

Datuk Wira Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff speaks at the 14th Election Seminar at the International Islamic University of Malaysia in Gombak August 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s senior member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif explained today that he had been appointed as the head of the party’s Policy and Strategy Bureau ever since the party’s inception.

He said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was himself present during the meeting but denied using the title “chief strategist” after the party chairman said the party never appointed anyone to such a post and it was likely self-proclaimed.

“Tun Mahathir himself chaired the meeting with the Supreme Council members then. That includes the party president and deputy president, then secretary-general, treasurer and others.

“I never, ever called myself as the chief strategist. Even if you check the byline on my public articles, I clearly used the title of Policy and Strategy head,” he told Malay Mail in a text message.

Receiving overwhelming messages of support, concern and care, after Tun @chedetofficial PC just a while ago. Please know, though I am still recuperating from quadruple bypass, I will not shy away from speaking the truth without fear or favour in the best interest of the rakyat ! — Dr. Rais Hussin (@raishussin) August 29, 2019

Dr Mahathir had earlier today warned that any party member found making statements or announcements that could spoil the image of the party would be subjected to disciplinary action.

This comes after Rais told a forum yesterday that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in serious danger of losing the election if polls were to be called soon.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member claimed PH appears to have stopped listening to the public after one year in Putrajaya.

“I will continue to speak the truth without fear or favour. Remember I am not a politician,” Rais said in response.