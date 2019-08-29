Dego Ride is back, and you get one free ride per day

Dego Ride has seemingly restarted operations, with ‘Pickup’ and ‘Delivery’ options both available. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Remember Dego Ride? In light of the uproar over certain comments and the very public debate over the Cabinet’s decision to green-light motorcycle ride-hailing services such as Go-jek, Dego Ride has quietly opened up its services again. Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq earlier met up with the founder of Dego Ride, Nabil Feisal Bamadha to discuss future plans for the e-hailing service that garnered 1,500 riders and more than 60,000 users — before they were banned by the previous government.

Bersama pengasas #Degoride , Saudara Nabil.



Sebelum diharamkan oleh kerajaan lepas, Dego berjaya menggajikan lebih 1500 mat motor.



Gaji RM1500-RM3500.



~85% mat motor yang digajikan ANAK MUDA.



Dalam tempoh masa 3 bulan sahaja, mereka telah tarik minat lebih 60,000 pengguna. pic.twitter.com/PKbZ9sNIjg — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) August 27, 2019

At the moment, the Cabinet’s decision to approve the ride-hailing proposal is only agreed “in principle”, with a thorough framework study to be conducted by the Transport Ministry first. However, Dego Ride has seemingly restarted operations, with “Pickup” and “Delivery” options both available — but users will now have one ride given to them for free, per day (for a limited time). Usual charges for the ride-hailing service is set at RM3 for up to 3km, with Greater Klang Valley (covering all major towns in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur) covered.

While the motorcycle-hailing service is seemingly up and running again, Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously said that the Transport Ministry has been given a month to submit a report on the direction and mechanism for motorcycle ride-hailing services to the Cabinet. — SoyaCincau