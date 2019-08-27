Negri Sembilan police name victims of horror crash along North-South Expressway, including Good Samaritan lorry driver

The aftermath of an accident involving two lorries carrying gas cylinders and two motorcycles at KM269.9 of the PLUS Expressway (north bound) from Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai August 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — A lorry driver’s intention to help a crashed motorcyclist and pillion-rider at the emergency lane of the North-South Expressway last night did not materialise when another lorry, laden with cement, crashed into his vehicle, killing three people and injuring two others.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir identified those who died in the crash, which occurred at about 11pm at KM269.9 (north-bound) of the North-South Expressway, as motorcyclist Muhammad Idham Baharudin, 20, pillion-rider Nurul Farah Safwannah Abdul Rashid, also 20, and cement lorry driver V. Ravendran, 26.

All of them died at the scene, he said in a statement today.

He said the motorcyclist and his pillion-rider, on a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle, were going from Seremban to Kajang when the machine skidded and crashed on the emergency lane of the highway.

Another motorcyclist and the driver of a lorry carrying gas cylinders stopped to help but the cement-laden lorry crashed into the first lorry, pushing it forward onto Muhammad Idham and Nurul Farah Safwannah, he said.

The other motorcyclist and the driver of the lorry carrying gas cylinders were injured.

The crash resulted in several gas cylinders getting scattered on the road.

The accident resulted in a 4km traffic congestion from the location. — Bernama