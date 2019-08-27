Gas cylinders bring highway to standstill after fatal crash near Seremban

Men are seen carrying gas cylinders to be kept in the store in Pulau Ketam, December 5, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — Three people were reportedly killed in an accident involving four vehicles including two motorcycles at KM269.9 of the PLUS Highway (north bound) from Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai before the Seremban Rest and Service Area, last night.

Head of the Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said the incident at about 10pm involved two lorries including one carrying gas cylinders and two motorcycles.

“So far, three were reported killed including the motorcycle rider and a pillion rider as well as the driver of the lorry carrying the gas cylinders. Details of the deceased victims are being obtained.

“The accident also resulted in the gas cylinders carried by the lorry to be scattered on the road,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Plusline via its Twitter website reported that up till 10.38pm, all the lanes were still obstructed.

The accident resulted in a 4km traffic jam at the location of the incident.

Plusline also urged the people to use the alternative route exiting at the Bandar Ainsdale Toll Plaza. — Bernama