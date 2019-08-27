French tourist killed in scooter crash in Langkawi

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred when Bilel Fadloun Saber was on his way to Chenang Beach in the early hours of this morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LANGKAWI, Aug 27 — A French tourist was killed after a scooter he was riding was involved in a collision with a car along Jalan Temoyong here early this morning.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred at 1.18am when Bilel Fadloun Saber, 21, was on his way to Chenang Beach.

“Initial investigations revealed that when the victim arrived at the scene of the crash, he tried to overtake a car but he failed and fell off his scooter on the opposite lane,” he said in a statement here today..

Unfortunately, an oncoming car driven by a 25-year-old local man was unable to stop in time and hit the victim causing the Frenchman to die at the scene, he said.

Mohd Iqbal said the body of the victim was taken to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital for post-mortem.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. Police are also asking witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama