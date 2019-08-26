Unhealthy API readings recorded in Rompin and Batu Pahat

Residential and commercial buildings shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2019. According to APIMS data August 26, 2019, the API reading in Rompin, Pahang was 133 while Batu Pahat, Johor recorded an API of 102. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Air quality monitoring around the country showed two areas recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 9pm today.

According to Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS) data, the API reading in Rompin, Pahang was 133 while Batu Pahat, Johor recorded an API of 102.

Other areas with high API readings were Melaka (95), Segamat (90) and Kluang (89).

Most areas recorded moderate or good air quality readings.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous).

The public can refer to the apims.doe.gov.my portal for current API readings. — Bernama