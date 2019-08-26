PAS accuses Penang DCM of being linked to militant group, after criticism against Dr Zakir Naik

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad today accused Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy of being proxy to foreign powers including terror groups. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad today accused Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy of being proxy to foreign powers including terror groups.

He cited Ramasamy’s recent interview with an Indian state television station, which he claiming aimed at pressuring Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over India-born televangelist Dr Zakir Naik’s issue.

“In fact, the interview gave the impression that Dr Zakir is not fit to live in Malaysia or anywhere in the civilised world,” said Kamaruzaman in a statement today.

He also alleged that Ramasamy has links to militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka.

“A photo of him (Ramasamy) taken with Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy worshiping the Kalashnikov emblem or AK-47 rifle, a ritual of the group was circulated.

“(Ramasamy who is) DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) member also posted on social media a photo with Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) secretary-general, Gopalasamy Vaiko.

“Apart from that, Ramasamy also uploaded a photo of Gopalasamy who was involved with the LTTE when he attended his daughter’s wedding ceremony in Penang in 2017, which reflects their close ties,” Kamaruzaman added.

He added that due to the public’s concern over Ramasamy’s “influence” over terrorism and his “relationship” with the terrorist, many police reports were lodged against him previously.

“As such, PAS is urging the Home Ministry to disclose its year-old investigation status.

“Why hasn’t there been any action so far? Is there political interference? The Council of the European Union has even listed LTTE as a terrorist organisation,” said Kamaruzaman.

He also demanded a prompt and decisive action against the numerous police reports that were lodged against Ramasamy.

Ramasamy has since received a legal notice from Dr Zakir’s lawyer, saying the preacher plans to sue him over remarks he made in the television interview.

In the notice, Dr Zakir claimed Ramasamy made defamatory statements against him out of malice, hatred, envy, spite and motivated to shore up his sagging popularity in DAP after being sidelined in the party elections.

Ramasamy has in return lodged a police report against Dr Zakir after receiving a second notice of demand from the preacher.

In addition, Ramasamy said he will be writing a complaint letter against the law firm to the Malaysian Bar Council for unethical and unprofessional conduct.

Last week, Dr Zakir issued notices of demand, served by legal firm Akberdin & Co, to Ramasamy, Bagan Dalam assemblyman, former ambassador Datuk Dennis Ignatius and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

In his notices, he claimed the four had made defamatory remarks against him in several related articles and press releases.