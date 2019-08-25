RM1m grant for Sarawak ex-servicemen association, says DCM

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced a state government grant of RM1 million for the state’s ex-servicemen association. ― File picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 25 — The Sarawak government announced a grant of RM1 million to the state’s ex-servicemen association (Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association) to finance its various activities and commitments.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the grant was in appreciation for their contribution, dedication and sacrifice to the country.

“It is due to them that we are now enjoying such great peace which has led to our prosperity and success, you all have had to face live bullets in defending the country.

“Sarawak, in particular, will continue to remember and appreciate the sacrifice and loyalty,” he said when delivering his speech during the Sarawak Ex-Servicemen Association dinner before its 62nd annual general meeting here, last night.

At the event, he also presented the ‘Pingat Setia Sentiasa Berjuang’ to 10 recipients. — Bernama