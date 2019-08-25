Perak exco Paul Yong to go on leave amid rape charge

Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at the Sessions Court in Ipoh August 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Perak state executive councillor (exco) Paul Yong Choo Kiong announced today that he will take a leave of absence after he claimed trial for allegedly raping his domestic worker, following a meet with the mentri besar.

Despite that, he maintains that the allegation against him is an “ugly political conspiracy” that has caused massive distress to himself, his family and colleagues.

“After considering the position carefully, I have decided to take leave from my official duties as the State Executive Councillor of Perak. This is to enable me to focus on the trial ahead so that I can clear my name and establish my innocence,” Yong said in a statement.

“I also feel that I should put the interests of the State ahead of my personal interests, as I have always done in my career as a politician and I will communicate this decision of mine to the mentri besar today.

“I have instructed my lawyers to request from the court the earliest possible trial dates to be fixed, so that I can be vindicated as soon as possible,” he added.

He said he will continue to serve as Tronoh assemblyman.

Yong was charged in the Sessions Court here on Friday with raping his Indonesian maid at his house last month.

Yong, who holds the Housing, Local Government, Public Transport and Non-Islamic and New Village Affairs portfolio, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Yong had previously refused to go on leave despite having been advised to do so by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu pending the disposal of his court case, saying he wants to continue serving the people.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming had also declined to comment when asked whether the party would take action against Yong.