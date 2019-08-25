Mukhriz heads list of state award recipients

Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah conferring the award on Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 25 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir heads a list of recipients of the state awards and medals in conjunction with the 77th birthday of the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today.

The Sultan of Kedah also conferred the Darjah Kerabat Kedah (DK Kedah) on the Yang Dipertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri´ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah, which was presented to His Majesty by the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, on August 22.

Mukhriz received the Darjah Utama Seri Mahawangsa Yang Amat Dihormati (DMK) which carries the Datuk Seri Utama title, while the Tunku Laksamana of Kedah Datuk Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin was conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Yang Amat Dihormati (SSSK) which carries the title Datuk Seri Diraja.

Datuk Indera Senggara Datuk Paduka Mohd Saad Endut was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Orang Besar Lapan Datuk Seri Paduka Indera.

Four individuals namely Kedah state assembly speaker Datuk Ahmad Kasim and Kedah mufti Datuk Sheikh Fadzil Awang, state secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and Datuk Lela Pahlawan Datuk Wira Ku Nahar Ku Ibrahim received the Darjah Paduka Seri Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DPSS) which carries the Datuk Paduka title.

In addition, Datuk Seraja Setia Datuk Paduka Rasli Basir was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Orang Besar Enam Belas Datuk Indera Senggara.

Another four individuals namely Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah; Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar; Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir and Kedah branch Malaysian Historical Society advisor Datuk Dr Haji Wan Shamsuddin Mohd Yusof were conferred the Darjah Gemilang Seri Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DGMK) which carries the Datuk Wira title.

Meanwhile Datuk Mat Noh Ahmad received the Darjah Kebesaran Orang Besar Tiga Puluh Dua Datuk Seraja Bakti.

State Public Works, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusuf and Kedah State Financial Officer Isahak Murat received the Darjah Datuk Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (DSSS) which carries the Datuk title.

Malaysian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Syed Mohamad Bakri Syed Abdul Rahman, Universiti Utara Malaysia vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Bashawir Abdul Ghani, Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob and Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail were among 23 recipients of the Datuk Setia Diraja Kedah (DSDK) which carries the Datuk title.

Meanwhile, six individuals including Kedah KASIH president Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria, Kedah Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Salmee Said and Kedah Women, Family and Community Development, Poverty Eradication and Welfare Committee chairman Halimaton Saad were awarded the Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (SSS).

In addition 14 individuals were recipients of the Setia Diraja Kedah (SDK) while two others received the Setia Diraja Kedah (SDK Kehormat). — Bernama