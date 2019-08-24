Maszlee dismisses talk of changes in Education Ministry

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has dismissed speculation of impending changes in the ministry, saying the matter was not discussed in his recent discussions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has dismissed speculation of impending changes in the ministry, saying the matter was not discussed in his recent discussions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Yesterday, I was with the prime minister; we did not discuss that... what we discussed was about enhancing English language proficiency and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“Every time we meet, he (prime minister) would ask to be updated on this,” he said after launching the University Student Volunteers Foundation (YSS) education project for B40 group at the Lembah Subang 2 People’s Housing Project (PPR) here today.

Maszlee was responding to a question on whether there would be changes in the Education Ministry with the speculated re-establishment of the Higher Education Ministry.

He said the merging of two ministries previously into the Education Ministry has been a success as it provided for the streamlining of policies under one roof.

Dr Mahathir has denied news reports about a Cabinet reshuffle but said he might make some portfolio changes among its members. — Bernama