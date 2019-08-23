Environment Dept issues stop-work order for MRR2 project over mud floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — An ongoing tiered highway project on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) was ordered to stop by the Department of Environment (DoE) yesterday for failing to overcome the problems of mud floods on August 14.

Kuala Lumpur DoE director Nor Aziah Jaafar said that the developer was found to have flouted the Approval Conditions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Report based on the enforcement investigation of DoE the next day, which resulted in the incident in the area.

She said that the action was in line with the provision under Section 34AA, of the Environment Quality Act 1974 (Amendment) 2012.

“The mud flood incident had affected traffic flow and road users. With the enforcement of the stop-work order, no soil work and construction on the project site can be carried out until remedial measures are carried out,” she told Bernama today.

Among the remedial measures which had been directed by DoE was to implement immediately effective soil erosion and silt control measures, management of surface water, maintenance of drainage system, stabilising of exposed slopes and daily reports of their remedial measures to DoE.

Nor Aziah said that a failure of the developer to obey the stop-work order would be a serious offence and they could be fined not exceeding RM500,000 or jailed not more than five years or both if found guilty.

Following the uncertain weather and heavy rain in the evening, she also reminded project developers at the ground work and development phases in Kuala Lumpur to boost soil erosion and silt control measures to avoid incidents of landslides, mud floods and river contamination. — Bernama