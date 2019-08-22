Putrajaya says waiting for Pahang to submit potential Lynas PDF locations

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 ― The Housing and Local Government Ministry has yet to receive a list of potential locations for the permanent disposal facility (PDF) for the Lynas rare earth refinery in Gebeng from the Pahang government.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told a press conference today her ministry cannot identify the proper location but can only ensure that the location is in full compliance with the requirements.

“My ministry does not identify the location for them. The state government will identify and then the proper agency, which is the local government will check to see if it's a viable location or not.

“The local government will ensure that whatever development, construction taking place and wherever they are must comply to all of our policies and standards. It must be located far away from residences and pass all the tests and certificates before the local government can approve it,” she said.

Zuraida also said that she is not aware of reports that the state government has identified five potential locations for Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s PDF of its water leach purification residue.

She noted that the onus is on the Australian miner to come up with a proper location, according to the conditions attached to its six-month operating licence in Malaysia.

“In the extension of their licence, they are supposed to come up with a proper location to propose to the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry,” Zuraida said.

Previously, Lynas had voiced its confidence of obtaining consent for its PDF location within six months.

The rare earth material producer said it would accelerate planning and construction of the facility following the Cabinet's decision to extend their license for another six months from September 3.