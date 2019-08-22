Perak MB tells exco Paul Yong to go on leave after police confirm charge for alleged rape

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has told state executive committee Paul Yong (pic) today to take garden leave after police confirmed that he will be charged for allegedly raping his Indonesian maid tomorrow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 22 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has told state executive committee Paul Yong today to go on leave after police confirmed that he will be charged for allegedly raping his Indonesian maid tomorrow.

Ahmad Faizal also said that Yong should take a break from all his official duties, including not participating in any meeting which requires a decision-making process until the trial is complete.

“His performance as an assemblyman and exco member is satisfactory and he has given a good cooperation with everyone while carrying out his duties.

“However, to respect the legal process, I have advised him to take a break from all his official duties,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that Yong will be charged at the Session Court here tomorrow.

Huzir said that Yong will be charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

A person found guilty of rape can be slapped with a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment and is also subjected to whipping.

Ahmad Faizal said that he was shocked at what happened and hope that Yong’s family, especially his wife and children will be patient in the legal process.

“I hope justice will be upheld to all those involved in this case,” he added.

He also urged Yong’s supporters to remain calm and respect the legal process by not doing things that can complicate the situation.

“At the same time, I also urge public to not speculate anything or trying to get past the duty of police, prosecutor and judge by sentencing in social media.

“As a responsible citizen we should have the utmost confidence in the country’s judiciary institutions in upholding justice and truth,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also guarantees that the legal process on Yong will not affect the administration of the state government.

“So far there has been no need for any drastic reshuffle and all existing exco lineups are able to take on the responsibility of running the administration together,” he said.

Yong, who is in charge of state housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, was accused of raping the 23-year-old woman at his house in Meru in a police report filed on July 8.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The Indonesian worker is reportedly now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.