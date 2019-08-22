Mohd Zubil Mat Som appointed new MMEA D-G

Mohd Zubil replaces Maritime Admiral Datuk Seri Zulkifili Abu Bakar, who retired on August 5. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PUTRAJAYA, August 22 — Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Deputy Director-General (Operations) Maritime Vice-Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som has been appointed as the new Director-General of MMEA effective August 19.

The appointment as the fifth Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Director-General also saw him being promoted to Maritime Admiral.

The promotion and appointment ceremony was officiated by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin here today, attended by the ministry's Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Mohd Zubil, 56, who started his service with the agency since 2006 was appointed to replace Maritime Admiral Datuk Seri Zulkifili Abu Bakar who retired on August 5.

Throughout his service, Mohd Zubil held various positions in operations, logistics and management sectors before his last post as the Deputy Director-General (Operations) which he held since October 2018.

He also served as Sabah and Labuan Regional Director from March 2016 to October 2018 and was directly involved in planning and managing the operations and placement of Malaysian Maritime assets in the ESSzone area to safeguard the security of East Sabah waters.

He was also the Operations Commander for Ops Naga which is a special operation to curb the issue of Vietnamese fishing boats encroaching into the Malaysian waters. — Bernama