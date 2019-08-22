Mention of prosecution’s appeal against Khalid Samad’s sedition acquittal fixed for Sept 30

On June 7, Sessions Court judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah acquitted and discharged Khalid of making a seditious statement on the executive powers of Mais. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The prosecution’s application to withdraw its appeal against Shah Alam Member of Parliament Khalid Abdul Samad’s acquittal of sedition against the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has been fixed for mention on September 30.

According to the list of court cases, the matter was fixed for mention today before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali., but it was vacated , and a new date was set.

On June 7, Sessions Court judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah acquitted and discharged Khalid, who is now also federal territories minister, of making a seditious statement on the executive powers of Mais.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Parliament lobby area at 11.30am, on June 17, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, provides a jail term of not more than three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000 upon conviction.

Rohatul Akmar acquitted Khalid on grounds that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

She said the court found the words and paragraph in Khalid’s statement in question to be a suggestion to review Mais’ authority.

“The suggestion and views were reasonable. Hence it is not safe to order the accused to enter his defence. Therefore the court discharges and acquit him of the charge,” ruled the judge.

Twelve prosecution witnesses were called during the trial which commenced on June 12, 2016. Khalid was with the opposition (at the federal level) then. — Bernama