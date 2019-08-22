Jaul Samion is now Sarawak state secretary, says CM

The chief minister said the Sarawak Cabinet agreed to several appointments earlier today. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today announced the appointment of Datuk Jaul Samion as the new Sarawak state secretary, taking over from Tan Sri Morshidi Ghani, effective today.

He said the state Cabinet, in its meeting this morning, confirmed the appointment of Jaul as head of the state civil service.

Jaul has been the acting state secretary for the last few months after Morshidi went on leave prior to his retirement.

Abang Johari also announced the appointment of retired senior state civil servant Datuk Junaidi Raduan as the mayor of Kuching North City Commission, taking over from Datuk Abang Wahab Abang Julai, while a commissioner of Kuching North City Datuk Wee Hong Seng as the mayor of Kuching South City Council.

“Their appointments take effect from today,” the chief minister said, adding their appointments were agreed to by the state Cabinet.

Abang Johari said Rajang Port Authority chairman Clarence Ting is the new mayor of Sibu Municipal Council, taking over from Datuk Tiong Thai King.

He said Ting’s appointment as SMC mayor takes effect after he has resigned as RPA chairman.

The appointments of Adam Yii as the mayor of Miri, Datuk Peter Minos as the mayor of Kota Samarahan and Lo Khere Chiang as the mayor of Kota Padawan were announced earlier.