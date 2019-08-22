Airport operator says 20 flights delayed at KLIA, mobile app down

A man looking at the flight information board at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang. MAHB said as many as 20 flights were delayed this morning due to a massive disruption of its systems. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― As many as 20 flights scheduled to depart from the main Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) were delayed this morning due to a massive disruption of its systems, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said today.

The country’s main airport operator announced the delay for 20 flights from six airlines including Malaysia Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Malindo Airways that affected domestic and international travel.

MAHB also announced that its MYairports mobile application is currently unserviceable as a result of the temporary systems disruption at both terminals of the airport.

It advised travellers to approach airport staff for further information or assistance if needed.

KLIA's internet connection and flight check-in systems have been disrupted at both terminals which started last night and is affecting several airport systems such as the WiFi connection, flight information display, check-in counters and baggage handling systems.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

