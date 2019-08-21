Upside down flag hung at Pahang school unintentional, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador called on all parties not to make baseless statements and exploit the situation without understanding the facts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The recent hanging of the national flag (Jalur Gemilang) which was upside down at a school in Pahang was an unintentional act, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Police investigations had found that the upside down hanging of the flag was an honest mistake made by a foreign worker at the school who did not understand the way the flag should have been hung, Abdul Hamid said, adding that the act was not meant to cause embarrassment or serve as a protest.

He was speaking to Bernama when asked to comment on the matter.

The police chief called on all parties not to make baseless statements and exploit the situation without understanding the facts.

“I don’t want to give another warning to people (on racial sensitivities)... we will investigate, we will identify and we will arrest immediately”, he added. — Bernama