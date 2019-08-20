Report: Tabung Haji CEO may step down due to health concerns

Datuk Seri Zukri Samat speaks during a press conference at the Tabung Haji headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) CEO Datuk Seri Zukri Samat is expected to cut short his two-year tenure due to health reasons, The Malaysian Reserve (TMR) reported yesterday, citing three anonymous sources confirming the matter.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said that Zukri had already conveyed his concerns to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“He is afraid he can’t give 100 per cent,” the source told TMR, adding that Zukri had also recommended a candidate to succeed him.

Another source said Zukri had been “taking it easier” in recent months due to his health.

“He did mention that once he has done his duty, he may want to leave,” the source said while dismissing claims that the Pakatan Harapan government was unhappy with Zukri’s performance.

“There is no issue there at all. The ministry is very pleased he has prevented a systemic run on the financial system and depositors continue to have confidence in TH. TH is very stable, operations are improving and Haj operations are also going well,” another anonymous source was quoted saying.

The former BIMB Holdings Bhd CEO had come out of retirement to take up the role last July.

He assumed the Group MD cum CEO position from Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, who had completed his two-year contract service at the pilgrims’ fund on June 30.

Zukri had also served as executive director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad and had managing director of Pengurusan Danaharta Nasional Berhad (Danaharta), a national asset management company set up by the government during the 1997/1998 financial crisis.