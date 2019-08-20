KL monorail rolls out four-carriage trains on 16th anniversary

The four-car Monorail train is pictured at the Titiwangsa station in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Four-car trains are finally in service for the KL Monorail after a two-year suspension.

The rail company added three sets of refurbished four-car trains to its services today, which coincides with the 16th anniversary of KL Monorail.

“Public transport users have been voicing up, on many occasions via multiple channels including on the wall of my Facebook, how they suffer from the declining standards of KL Monorail services.

“It was cramped, it was hot, it was really uncomfortable. Yes, we hear you. I have taken the monorail many times. I feel your pain and agony,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at the launch of the four-car trains in the Bukit Nanas monorail station after a short ride from KL Sentral today.

He noted the delay in adding the carriages were due to multiple safety incidents in the past.

He said the additional carriages will provide immediate relief to commuter congestion in the national capital, especially during peak hours.

Waiting time for the monorail has also been reduced to 6.5 minutes during peak hours.

The four-car trains can accommodate up to 500 people.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the unveiling of the four-car Monorail train in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Loke said Prasarana and Scomi Transit Project Sdn Bhd Group are scheduled to add another two sets of four-car trains by November.

“For these projects the budget is RM122 million, that’ll be incurred by Prasarana,” said Loke.

“Once the additional trains come in November, we will have a six-month period to monitor the usage and the effectiveness of these trains.

“On the whole, we’re looking at 18 months to two years to get everything fully up and running,” he added.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is fully owned by the Ministry of Finance while Scomi is a global service provider in the oil & gas and transport solutions industries.

The minister also said more passengers have been taking up the MY100 unlimited pass card, which allows its holder unlimited rides on all Prasarana trains and buses.

Currently, subscription is at 110,000, but the minister is optimistic there will be 120,000 subscribers by month end.