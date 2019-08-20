JPJ’s electronic bidding nets more than RM15m in revenue nationwide

JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has collected RM15.6 million in total revenue from five states within the last four months since the launch of its electronic bidding for vehicle registration number plates (JPJeBid).

RTD vehicle registration numbers unit director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the highest collection was recorded in Putrajaya and the Federal Territories since the system started in April this year.

“So far, we have introduced and conducted the JPJeBid system in Putrajaya, Federal Territories, Kedah, Penang, Sabah and Johor which is the sixth and latest state.

“In Putrajaya, the department collected RM3.1 million in revenue followed by the Federal Territories at RM1.56 million and Sabah at RM1.1 million,” said Mohd Rusdi during the launch of the JPJeBid system in Johor at the state RTD headquarters in Taman Daya here.

Also present during the launch was Johor RTD director Razali Wagiman.

Mohd Rusdi said the department expects the total revenue collected through the JPJeBid system to increase by the end of this year after all states have implemented the system.

He said Negri Sembilan would be the last state to implement the system on November 28.

“So far, about 57,165 individuals have registered as bidders under the department’s JPJeBid system,” said Mohd Rusdi, adding that its registration was open to all Malaysians and permanent residents aged 18 years and above, as well as to registered businesses and companies.

Mohd Rusdi said the public or companies that do not have records through the mySIKAP system such as vehicle records, license or summonses, must register at their respective state RTD headquarters or branch offices.

“The JPJeBid system has so far been well received by the public as it is hassle free and user friendly with just a click of a button they can bid for their preferred registration number without coming to the RTD offices,” he said.

However, Mohd Rusdi reminded the public that successful bidders are given a time frame of 12 months after receiving the offer letter issued by RTD to register the number to vehicles.

He said if they failed to do so, the department has the right to keep the number and the government would forfeit their money.

The RTD has set the minimum starting bid for a normal number at RM300, with a minimum 10 per cent or RM15 increase for every bid.

Bidding for numbers seen as highly in demand will start at RM20,000, with subsequent bids at RM1,000 increments.

The JPJeBid system started as a pilot project in April with the Putrajaya ‘FC’ plate series, and the new format was then adopted for serial use starting with the Federal Territories, with the ‘VDN’ plate series in June. This was followed by its introduction in Kedah and other states.