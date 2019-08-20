Cops deny claim Nora Quoirin’s family involved in teen’s death

This file handout of a recent picture released by the Quoirin family on August 5, 2019 shows Nora Quiorin posing with her mother Meabh. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Police have rubbished allegations that Nora Anne Quoirin’s family was involved in the teen’s death.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the allegation made by an overseas lawyer known as Anne Brennan is a lie.

“Therefore, we consider it a libel because we did not accuse anyone. We have never issued a statement saying that Nora Anne’s parents were involved.

“The allegation is incorrect. Yesterday at 6pm, a police officer from the Nilai district police headquarters made a report against a Facebook post for slandering a police team who are still carrying out investigation.

“(So) yes, we deny it and the posting is malicious because we are still investigating,” he told Bernama today.

Mohamad said his team was investigating the allegations made through the Facebook page under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act.

Brennan, who is also a child activist, through a Facebook account made various allegations, among others accusing the Quoirin family of being involved in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Nora Anne.

The lawyer also accused the police of being inexperienced and failing to do a good job.

On August 13, Nora Anne’s body was found about 2.5km from a resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, where she was reported missing on August 4 after checking in a day earlier.

An autopsy confirmed that the special needs girl died of gastrointestinal bleeding, possibly due to starvation and prolonged stress, without any signs of foul play.

Nora Anne along with her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, father Sebastien Marie Philipe and two siblings arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation on August 3. — Bernama