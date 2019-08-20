Anwar: Malaysia is for all, with equal rights and freedom

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends a meeting with NGOs in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has maintained today that Malaysia welcomes all ethnic groups, and they enjoy equal rights and freedom.

“Malaysians have equal rights and freedom. Exceptions only apply to the national language, national religion and rulers’ special privileges,” said Anwar after a meeting with Federal Territories Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Anwar was responding to Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who said when it came to national identity, there must always be a dominant race.

MORE TO COME