Police resubmit investigation papers on Perak exco’s alleged rape to AGC

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters at the state police headquarters in Ipoh August 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak police have resubmitted the investigation papers concerning a State Executive Council (Exco) member linked with the alleged rape of a housemaid to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the investigation papers were submitted last Friday.

“Insya Allah (God willing) the decision would be announced next week,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

On Aug 9, Razarudin said the investigation papers were returned for the second time to the police by the Attorney General’s Chambers for a more detailed investigation to provide justice to both parties involved.

On July 8, a 23-year-old woman, who is an Indonesian national, lodged a police report alleging that she was raped by the State Exco for Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic and Village Affairs, Paul Yong Choo Kiong at her employer’s house in Meru. — Bernama