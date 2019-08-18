Police to carry out post-mortem on SAR operation for Irish teen Nora

Search and rescue team members looking for Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at Gunung Berembun August 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 18 — Police will carry out a post-mortem on the search and rescue (SAR) operation for Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin after all investigations into the case were completed.

Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said this when asked whether Nora Anne’s case had been closed as her body had been found.

The special need teenager of Franco-Irish parentage was found dead last Tuesday, 10 days after she was reported missing from the eco-resort where she and her family checked in on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday in Malaysia.

The remains of 15-year-old Nora Anne were found in a ravine some 2.5 kilometres from the resort.

Malaysian authorities mounted a massive SAR operation which, sadly, ended when her body was found on Aug 13. — Bernama