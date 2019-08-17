MCMC issues 107 compounds totalling RM3.83m to telcos, YTL Communications tops the list at 15 received

Of the 44 compounds, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd received the highest number with 15, valued at RM750,000, followed by Symphonet Sdn Bhd with 15, worth RM150,000 and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd with six, worth RM250,000. — AFP pic

CYBERJAYA, Aug 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued 107 compounds amounting to RM3.83 million to telecommunications companies (telcos) as of July 31, 2019.

MCMC in a statement today said the compounds involving various offences such as non-compliance with the Guidelines on Registration of End Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services, General Consumer Code and Mandatory Standards.

“The total compound value issued is 20.4 per cent higher than the total compound valued issued to telcos for the entire 2018, which is at RM3.18 million,” it said.

As of March 31, MCMC said 63 compounds worth RM2.32 million were issued, while 44 compounds worth RM1.51 million were issued between April and July 31, 2019.

Of the 44 compounds, it said YTL Communications Sdn Bhd received the highest number with 15, valued at RM750,000, followed by Symphonet Sdn Bhd with 15, worth RM150,000 and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd with six, worth RM250,000.

MCMC said Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and Enabling Asia Tech Sdn Bhd were issued two compounds totalling RM200,000, while Celcom Axiata Berhad, Tune Talk Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad and U Mobile Sdn Bhd were each issued one compound with total value of RM160,000.

“MCMC’s action in issuing compounds for non-compliance among telcos shows its commitment and seriousness in handling issues related to consumers’ interest.

“This is also MCMC’s continued effort in ensuring telcos deliver superior customer service with good quality, as well as protecting and strengthening consumer rights,” the commission said.

MCMC also reminded telcos to always abide by the licence conditions, General Consumer Code and legal instruments under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama