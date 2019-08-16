France thanks Malaysian authorities over search for Nora Anne

The body of Nora Anne was found on Tuesday afternoon about two kilometres from The Dusun resort where she and her family checked in on August 3 for a two-week holiday. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 ― France has expressed gratitude to Malaysia for the relentless efforts taken by the country’s authorities to locate Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing during a holiday in Malaysia.

French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, conveyed the message through a telephone call yesterday to Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

“Marzuki extended to Lemoyne Malaysia’s sympathies and deepest condolences on the demise of the late Nora Anne,” it said.

The body of Nora Anne, a 15-year-old special-needs girl, was found on Tuesday afternoon about two kilometres from The Dusun resort where she and her family checked in on August 3 for a two-week holiday.

A massive search-and-rescue operation was launched following her disappearance on August 4, involving various authorities including the police, military, fire and rescue service and civil defence force as well as the Orang Asli and volunteer hikers.

French, Irish and British police also assisted the Malaysian police in the investigation into the case.

Nora Anne's father Sebastien Marie Philipe is French while her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin is Irish. ― Bernama