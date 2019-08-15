No decision yet on public transport mode for PTMP, says CM

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government has yet to decide which mode would be most suitable, be it light rail transit (LRT), monorail or other options. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — The Penang State Government is still looking at various options on the mode of public transport deemed the most suitable for the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government has yet to decide which mode would be most suitable, be it light rail transit (LRT), monorail or other options.

“We haven’t decided yet. Even the LRT conditional approval states that has to be an elevated system. It is in the condition. LRT can, monorail also can,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Signature Gold Fair (PSG) 2019, here today.

He said this when asked whether the state government has decided on the mode of public transport for the PTMP.

The PTMP is a state-initiated project costing an estimated RM46 billion and features an undersea tunnel linking the island to the mainland, highways, LRT, monorail as well as extensive bus connectivity on both the island and the mainland.

Earlier, Chow in his speech said that he believed the PSG Fair and its various programmes provide a good platform to explore new local and international gold trading market as well as create greater trading relationships with delegates from other nations.

He said the increased number of the delegates from as many as 17 countries was a yardstick of how far the industry was growing.

“I have no reason to doubt that everyone will continue to work hard for PSG to remain as the one and only unique sourcing platform for the professional gold industry in Southeast Asia.

“I believe that the PSG Fair will only grow further for many years to come,” he said.

The four-day fair starting today is jointly organised by Elite Expo Sdn Bhd and the Province Wellesley Gold & Silver Ornament Merchant Association and is aimed at gathering local and international traders all over the globe to educate each other about gold and its value. — Bernama