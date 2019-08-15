In call for unity, Pakatan urges Malaysians to set aside disruptive ethno-religious rhetoric

The four PH leaders said ahead of the 62nd Merdeka Day and 56th Malaysia Day, the public should reflect on the success that has been achieved and the challenges that still need to be met to build a clean, just and successful nation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Pakatan Harapan top leadership has urged the nation to set aside rhetoric that could disrupt national unity and polemic that aims to destroy the country.

In a joint statement today, the ruling party said that politics that are only in the interest of a small majority and not the general public should be rejected.

“We must continue to believe that building a nation requires a strong commitment, sincere intention, high trust towards the community, and a clear vision in elevating the status and dignity of the people to a higher level.

“Malaysians that are made up of various races, religions, and culture have to defend these differences and respect it at all levels,” the joint statement read.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

In light of the recent turn of events such as the economic challenges, the question of perception towards race or religion, the khat education issue, and the issue of development in general, PH said it is clear that the nation is vocal in voicing out their views on both social media and mainstream media.

The four PH leaders said ahead of the 62nd Merdeka Day and 56th Malaysia Day, the public should reflect on the success that has been achieved and the challenges that still need to be met to build a clean, just and successful nation.

“All Malaysians, regardless of their background, should always encourage unity and increase the understanding between one another.

“Therefore, let us all support the call by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to increase efforts in ensuring that our beloved country will continue to be a prosperous and respected nation,” the statement read.