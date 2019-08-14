‘We will always love our Nora’: Heartbroken Quoirins thank authorities, supporters in tragic search

Family members gather to see the body of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban August 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The family of Nora Quoirin expressed their gratitude today for rescue workers who searched tirelessly for the Irish teen after she went missing on August 4 only to be devastated yesterday when they found her dead.

The family also thanked supporters for their aid and moral support during the ordeal.

“We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nora and trying their best to find her.

“We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time,” they said in a statement today.

Search-and-rescue operatives found Quoirin’s unclothed body near The Dusun resort where she was first reported missing and her parents positively identified it as hers yesterday evening.

The body of the 15-year-old with special needs was discovered just 2km from the resort, in an area that police said was previously covered by searchers.

A post-mortem examination of Quoirin’s body is ongoing at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban and the police from Malaysia, the UK and Ireland are standing by in case this results in findings of foul play.

Today, the Quoirins said the ordeal has brought together the nations of France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, uniting the countries in their support for the family during their time of need.

“Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

“We will always love our Nora,” the family said.