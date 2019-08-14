Seeking clues to disappearance, police return to ravine where Nora Quoirin’s body was found

A police truck is seen at The Dusun in Kampung Baru Pantai, Seremban August 14,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — Investigations into the mysterious disappearance of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin continued today in the area where her body was found just 2.5km distant from the eco-resort her family were staying in Negri Sembilan.

Three trucks believed to carry special forensics personnel arrived in the jungle near The Dusun Resort here at 10am to assist another team of 15 investigators who arrived half an hour earlier and continued to comb the ravine where the 15-year-old’s body was found.

The forensics team consisting of local and three foreign experts were seen leaving the area at 10.45am, supposedly heading to the Seremban Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be performed.

Volunteers are seen at The Dusun in Kampung Baru Pantai, Seremban August 14,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Malay Mail understands the forensics team is looking for clues into Quoirin’s disappearance on August 4.

Her body was found yesterday at 1.57pm by a group of volunteer hikers.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohd Mat Yusof said yesterday that investigations will continue for the time being until the autopsy results are known.

Police previously classified the case as a missing person, but have not ruled out foul play just yet.