Police probe Lokman on alleged remark over Bangi road rage incident

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The police have opened an investigation against NGO leader Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on an alleged remark he made in a video clip uploaded onto social media over a recent road rage incident.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said the 46-year-old president of Pemantau Malaysia Baru is being probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or service.

“The investigation was opened yesterday the probe will be conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, 29, was found injured after his car was involved in an accident with another vehicle at the Bandar Baru Bangi intersection of the North-South Expressway last Saturday. He died later.

The police arrested a married couple and have obtained an order to remand them until August 17 following the road rage incident. — Bernama