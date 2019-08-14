No place for fugitive who abuses hospitality, Kit Siang says after Zakir’s remark on Chinese

Lim there is no place for Dr Zakir Naik, whom he accused of sowing trouble and ethnic conflict, in Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has slammed fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik today for “compounding his abuse of Malaysian hospitality” following the latter’s remark calling ethnic Chinese citizens as mere “guests” here.

In a statement, the Iskandar Puteri MP said there is no place for the controversial televangelist, whom he accused of sowing trouble and ethnic conflict in Malaysia, all the while running away from his own country.

“The more important point is Malaysia can have no place for a foreigner who abuses the country’s hospitality and privileges, sowing trouble in a plural society and creating inter-racial and inter-religious misunderstanding, tension and conflict while running away from his native India for criminal charges of money-laundering,” Lim said.

Lim also claimed that there are less than one per cent left of the Chinese community who were born in China before their migration, while the rest were born here and are loyal to the country.

“Zakir Naik has trespassed into a territory he knows nothing about to make a totally unsolicited offence,” he said.

Earlier today, two DAP ministers called for action to be taken against Dr Zakir Naik.

In a joint statement, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said they have bluntly asked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to deport the controversial Mumbai-born Muslim preacher.

This comes as Malaysiakini reported Dr Zakir as having told the ethnic Chinese here to leave the country first, if he had to leave, labelling both the community and himself as “guests”.