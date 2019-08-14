Muhyiddin expresses sympathy, condolences to Nora Anne’s family

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin thanked the search and rescue team and all quarters involved in the operation to find Nora Anne Quoirin for the past 10 days. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, the Franco-Irish teenager who was found dead yesterday after being reported missing since August 4.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest development on the case of the missing Irish teen girl, Nora Anne, whose body was found yesterday afternoon.

“I extend my sympathy and condolences to the whole family over the tragedy,” he posted on Facebook.

Muhyiddin also thanked the search and rescue team and all quarters involved in the operation to find the girl for the past 10 days.

The body of special needs child Nora Anne, 15, who went missing from The Dusun resort in Pantai near Seremban, Negri Sembilan, on August 4, was found in the jungle about two kilometres away yesterday and brought to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Seremban at about 7pm.

Her family had checked in to the resort a day earlier for a two-week holiday in Malaysia.