Education Ministry: Jawi, not khat, lesson stays, but only with parents’ consent

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — In a surprise statement, the Ministry of Education announced today that the vernacular schools will only teach the jawi script at a basic level instead of the khat calligraphy.

Following a discussion by the Cabinet, the ministry said the introductory lessons will stay in vernacular schools, but only with the consent of students and each school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

“In the latest discussion, the Cabinet has decided to keep the previous decision of the Cabinet last week so that the jawi script introduction remains, but this will be implemented only if agreed upon by the PIBG and the parents and students,” the ministry said, using the Malay acronym of the PTA.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan will continue as usual,” it added.

