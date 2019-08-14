Deputy minister offers counseling support to Nora Quoirin’s family

Yeoh said the Welfare Department would understand if the family needed time to deal with the death of their daughter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The Social Welfare Department is ready to provide counselling support to family members of Irish teenager, Nora Anne Quoirin, who was found dead yesterday not far from the resort where her family was staying for a vacation in Pantai, Negeri Sembilan.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh, however, said the department would also understand if the family needed time to deal with the heartbreaking news.

“We are prepared to help in terms of counselling. Our counsellor in Seremban has been on standby ever since her family reached the (Tuanku Jaafar) hospital yesterday,” she told a media conference at the ministry's lobby today.

While conveying the ministry’s sympathy and condolences to the girl’s family, Yeoh also advised the public not to speculate on the case and wait for further announcement from the police.

The teenager with special needs arrived in Malaysia on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday in Malaysia. She was reported missing from her room at the resort by her family at 8 am the following day.

After having gone missing for 10 days, her body was found in a ravine, just 2.5 kilometres away from the resort by a group of volunteers who took part in the search and rescue operation. — Bernama