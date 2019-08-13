MMEA: Missing in Endau, Singaporean couple’s kayak found in waters off Kuantan

The kayak which was found by fishermen at 0.6 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Gelang near Kuantan in Pahang has been handed over to the state MMEA for further action. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Fishermen have today found the kayak which was last used by the Singaporean couple, reported missing while kayaking in the waters of Endau near Mersing last Thursday, in the waters off Kuantan in Pahang.

The kayak was spotted at 0.6 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Gelang near Kuantan by fishermen at 12.30pm, which is more than 80 nautical miles away from their last reported location in Johor’s east coast six days ago.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said authorities also found personal items belonging to the two missing victims in the fluorescent green kayak.

He said two bags containing Malaysian and Singapore currencies, one mobile phone, a Singapore passport belonging to Tan Eng Soon, a clothing bag, one identity card and a paddle were found in the kayak.

“The kayak and its items were handed over by the fishermen to the Pahang MMEA for further action.

“With the latest discovery, the search and rescue operation will be planned based on the data provided,” said Aminuddin in a statement.

Earlier today, the SAR operation in Johor continued with the deployment of 122 personnel from multiple agencies.

The missing couple, comprising Tan Eng Soon, a 62-year-old man and Puah Geok Tin, a 57-year-old woman, was reported missing on Thursday after their kayak was separated from a group of 13 friends who were on a kayak expedition from Endau-Mersing towards Pulau Mertang at about 5pm, during rough sea and wind conditions.