Missing Irish teen: Parents offer RM50,000 reward for information leading to her return (VIDEO)

Nora's mother, Meabh Quoirin (centre) with her husband, Sebastian Quoirin (left) at the Pantai police station making the announcement.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 —The parents of missing Irish teen with special needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, today offered a reward of RM50,000 for any information leading to their daughter’s return.

In a press conference with just three media outlets at the Pantai police station in Negri Sembilan, Nora’s mother, Meabh Quoirin said: “Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.

“The police have been working extremely hard to bring Nora home. In order to help their investigation, we have decided to offer a reward of RM50,000 which was by an anonymous Belfast-based business for any information that directly helps us to find Nora,” she said while holding back her tears.

Meabh said those with any information can call the police hotline here on 01112285058 or email [email protected].

Her husband Sebastian Quoirin stood beside as she announced the reward and appealed for the public’s help. She ended her announcement by saying “Terima Kasih.”

Earlier today, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop confirmed that two police officers from the United Kingdom and another officer from Ireland have arrived here to assist local authorities

Mohamad told Malay Mail that officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency, Scotland Yard and An Garda Síochána are supporting Malaysian authorities in the search for Nora Quoirin.

It was learnt that the Garda liaison officer arrived here on Saturday to assist Federal police with their investigations.

However, Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman in a press conference this evening said that there are officers from England, France and Ireland who are currently here.

He said the officers are not involved in the search and rescue operations.

Search and rescue team members looking for Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at Gunung Berembun August 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

The search today focused on Gunung Berembun and given that it was a bigger search area, the number of personnel was increased.

Up to 348 SAR personnel are involved in the operation.

Among the agencies involved are various units of the police force — including its elite force VAT 69 — the Senoi Praaq, K9, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Forestry Department and volunteers.

Nora Anne flew to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two siblings on August 4 for a two-week holiday. Her mother arrived separately from Singapore.

The family journeyed together to the upscale forest resort from the airport that Saturday.

Nora Anne was found missing from her bedroom which she shared with her siblings at 8am the following day.