Johor crown prince named regent

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has appointed Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim as his regent, August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar appointed Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim as his regent today.

A post was made on Tunku Ismail’s official Twitter account to announce his appointment this morning.

“The regent has been entrusted by the sultan of Johor to execute the duties and administer the state of Johor, and shall have all the authority conferred upon the ruler and may apply these at any time.

“Allah save the sultan,” the post read.

The announcement did not include the reason for Tunku Ismail’s appointment.

A regent is typically appointed to fill in when a monarch is indisposed, absent, or unable to perform his functions.

The appointment is the second for Tunku Ismail, who was previously made the regent for a brief period in 2016 when the sultan had been away.