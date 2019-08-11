Deputy IGP visits parents of missing Irish teen, spurs searchers working on Aidiladha festival

Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to Nora Anne’s father Sebastian Quoirin at The Dusun resort area August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11— Rescue workers tirelessly looking for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin on Hari Raya Aidiladha today were visited by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor who sought to raise their spirits for the continued search.

Nora Anne has now been missing for eight days after arriving at The Dusun resort, in Negri Sembilan for a two-week holiday with her family.

Mazlan also met with the teen’s parents, Sebastian and Meabh Quoirin, and spent some time with them before leaving.

Datuk Mazlan Mansor meets the search and rescue team at The Dusun resort sub camp, to give a morale boost before they begin their search and rescue efforts August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

Earlier, he joined the rescue team and spoke briefly with the workers from various agencies including the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), General Operations Force, and the Federal Reserve Unit.

He also joined their briefing session before the day’s search commenced.

With Muslims celebrating Aidiladha today, some rescue workers held a prayer session at the Masjid Kariah Pantai in the morning before joining the rest of the search team who went on despite the major festival.

On the eve of Aidiladha, Sebastian and Meabh made their first public appearance here and expressed the family’s deep gratitude to the search team for their efforts, noting that the search was ongoing for their daughter despite the religious holiday.

Nora Anne flew to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two siblings on August 4. Her mother arrive separately from Singapore.

The family journeyed together to the upscale forest resort from the airport that Saturday.

Nora Anne was found missing from her bedroom which she shared with her siblings at 8am the following day.

In a statement yesterday, police said they have narrowed the search area on the belief that the teen could not have gone far.

However, search efforts involving over 300 personnel have yet to provide clues of her location.