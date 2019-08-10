Victims’ names of Lebuh AMJ Melaka carnage released

The bodies of four victims of the fatal crash along the Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin Expressway (Lebuh AMJ) heading to Simpang Ampat are loaded onto a police truck at Alor Gajah Hospital August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 10 — The police have identified the six victims of the fatal crash involving three vehicles at the Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin Expressway (Lebuh AMJ) heading to Simpang Ampat, Alor Gajah, at 9.40pm last night.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the accident involved a Mitsubishi Triton, an Isuzu D-Max and an unloaded trailer.

“A family of five in the Isuzu D-Max was identified as Azahar Ahmad, 57, the driver and his sister Habibah Ahmad, 62, who was sitting at the front passenger seat.

“The other three victims in the vehicle were his wife Halimahtun Aris Padzil, 24, and his two children, Alia Azahar, 17, and Alisa Azahar, 15, who were in the rear passenger seat,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the deceased Mitsubishi Triton driver was identified as Wang Chow Kuang, 51, while his daughter Wang Yi Tong, 21, was seriously injured and is being treated at Melaka Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A. Asmadi said the driver of the trailer did not suffer any injuries.

He said bodies were taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, when met at the hospital's forensic department, the deceased family's next-of-kin, Azri said the remains of Azahar and Habibah would be buried at Kampung Brisu Islamic cemetery in Simpang Ampat.

He also said the bodies of Alia and Alisa would be buried at Yong Peng Islamic cemetery in Johor, while Halimahtun would be laid to rest in Kampung Changkat Tin, Perak.

While Wang's next-of-kin said his remains will be taken to his family's home in Machap Umboo, Alor Gajah. — Bernama